Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cutera by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

