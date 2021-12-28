14,462 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $692.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.41. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.