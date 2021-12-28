7,607 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 48.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 48.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 26.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $56,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:SMP opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

