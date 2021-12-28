Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $309,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $90,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

