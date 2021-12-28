GWM Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,627 shares of company stock worth $7,158,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $262.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.