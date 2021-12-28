GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 173,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $76.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

