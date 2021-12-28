GWM Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. WPP plc has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $75.97.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

