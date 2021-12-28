First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 635,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after buying an additional 67,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

