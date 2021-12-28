GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

