GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

