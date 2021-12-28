Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 150,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 132,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.