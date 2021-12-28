Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

