Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,445 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 111,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

