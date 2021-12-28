Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 168.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 208.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.88 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.