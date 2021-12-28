Comparing Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Engagesmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 2 10 0 2.83 Engagesmart 0 2 8 1 2.91

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.46%. Engagesmart has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Engagesmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Nutanix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -81.44% N/A -27.30% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutanix and Engagesmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.13 -$1.03 billion ($5.65) -5.83 Engagesmart $146.56 million 26.36 N/A N/A N/A

Engagesmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.

Summary

Engagesmart beats Nutanix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

