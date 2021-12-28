Comparing Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nutanix and Engagesmart, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nutanix
|0
|2
|10
|0
|2.83
|Engagesmart
|0
|2
|8
|1
|2.91
Insider & Institutional Ownership
72.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Nutanix and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nutanix
|-81.44%
|N/A
|-27.30%
|Engagesmart
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Nutanix and Engagesmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nutanix
|$1.39 billion
|5.13
|-$1.03 billion
|($5.65)
|-5.83
|Engagesmart
|$146.56 million
|26.36
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Engagesmart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix.
Summary
Engagesmart beats Nutanix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.