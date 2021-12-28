Brokerages Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE ENFN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.