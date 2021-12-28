Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

