Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.92% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65.

