Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26.

