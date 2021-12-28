Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $192,000 in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 52.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911 over the last 90 days. 13.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.