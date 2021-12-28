Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 378.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $158.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

