Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

