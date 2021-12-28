JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 148,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $892,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584 over the last quarter.

