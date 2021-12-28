Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Kforce worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,381 shares of company stock worth $2,906,884. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

