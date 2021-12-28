3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00.

DDD opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

