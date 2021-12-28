California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Sells 541 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

