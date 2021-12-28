Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 148.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,264. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.98. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

