Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the second quarter worth $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

