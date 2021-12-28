Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $234,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 426,318 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

