Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.