Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

