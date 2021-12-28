MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 60.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

MP Materials stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

