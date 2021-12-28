Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 614 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 270,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

GTO opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

