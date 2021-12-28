Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stake Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

