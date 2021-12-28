Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after buying an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after buying an additional 208,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.