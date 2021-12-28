Sigma Planning Corp Invests $309,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

