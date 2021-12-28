Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in HP by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 744,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

