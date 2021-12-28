M&T Bank Corp Has $234,000 Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

