M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

DLB stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.90. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

