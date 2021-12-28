Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,476 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.