Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $895,489. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SGMO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.54.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
