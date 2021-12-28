Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 681.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAXN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $507.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

