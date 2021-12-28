M&T Bank Corp Sells 476 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $27.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

