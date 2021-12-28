Signaturefd LLC Acquires 542 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

