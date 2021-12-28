M&T Bank Corp Makes New $296,000 Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 739,675 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,902 shares of company stock valued at $699,075. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $387.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

