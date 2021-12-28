M&T Bank Corp Has $267,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.