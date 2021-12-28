M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

