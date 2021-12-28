Signaturefd LLC Has $30,000 Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $995,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHG opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

