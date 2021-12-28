Signaturefd LLC Invests $49,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.91. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.