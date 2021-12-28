Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.64 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $90,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

THS stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

